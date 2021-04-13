Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Shares of WRB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,594. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $79.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

