Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 712 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.33% of IntriCon worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IntriCon by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IntriCon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in IntriCon by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in IntriCon by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IntriCon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IntriCon alerts:

In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IntriCon stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. IntriCon Co. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.33 million. Equities analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN).

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.