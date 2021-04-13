Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $134.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14.

In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $154,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,701 shares of company stock worth $166,442. 17.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

