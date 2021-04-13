Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Capstar Financial worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $40,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,600. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

