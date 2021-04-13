Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 23,584.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lazydays were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Lazydays by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Lazydays by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

