Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,023 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Co-Diagnostics worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CODX. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 94,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 50,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CODX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

CODX opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $251.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of -3.30.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. Research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $418,506.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $105,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

