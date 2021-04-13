Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,182 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POWL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $37.09.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 3.21%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

