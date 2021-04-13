Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of National Bankshares worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKSH shares. TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director John Elliott Dooley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.