Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

