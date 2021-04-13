Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.08 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WABC opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

