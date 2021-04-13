Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Down 87.9% in March

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 47,833 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

DMO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,801. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

