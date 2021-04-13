Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Alembic Global Advisors

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price upped by Alembic Global Advisors from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

NYSE:WLK opened at $91.59 on Monday. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.