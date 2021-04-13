WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,441,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 205,363 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 225,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 463,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 183.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

