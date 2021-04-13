Winfield Associates Inc. Acquires 4,942 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 260,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after buying an additional 27,387 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after buying an additional 247,331 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.59. 2,701,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.03. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

