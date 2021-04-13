Winfield Associates Inc. Buys 5,300 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 867,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 39,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 239,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,066. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

