Winfield Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 8,300 M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in M/I Homes by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in M/I Homes by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $998,208.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MHO stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.75. 3,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.