Winfield Associates Inc. Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Argus started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Shares of APTV traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.88. 8,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.64. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $56.04 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

