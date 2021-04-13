Winfield Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.97.

Shares of HD traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.42. The stock had a trading volume of 93,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $342.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.37 and a 52 week high of $321.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

