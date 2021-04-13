Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 5,748 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.88. 836,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.05. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

