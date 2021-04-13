WINk (WIN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $652.29 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. WINk has a market cap of $479.71 million and $652.29 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WINk has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019191 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.