Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Wrapped Origin Axie has a market capitalization of $651,643.56 and $3,754.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can now be bought for about $2,870.68 or 0.04542199 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Origin Axie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00056044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00085369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.19 or 0.00639541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032478 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00038585 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie Profile

Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) is a coin. Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 coins. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Origin Axie

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Origin Axie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Origin Axie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Origin Axie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Origin Axie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Origin Axie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.