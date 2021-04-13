yOUcash Trading Down 34.3% Over Last 7 Days (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $53.82 million and approximately $7,798.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00055845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00083957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.22 or 0.00627514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00038030 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,796,125,419 coins. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.