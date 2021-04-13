Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Short Interest Up 2,061.0% in March

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,200 shares, an increase of 2,061.0% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

YUZHF stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

