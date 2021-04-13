Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. Avantor posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In other Avantor news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,989. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth $5,200,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 68,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR remained flat at $$32.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. 289,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. Avantor has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $33.28.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

