Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.36. The TJX Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

