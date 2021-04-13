Zacks: Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce sales of $4.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.57 billion to $18.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.15 billion to $20.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

