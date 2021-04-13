Zacks: Analysts Expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.56). Intersect ENT reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XENT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. FMR LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Intersect ENT by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Intersect ENT by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XENT opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29.

Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

