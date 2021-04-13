Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. General Electric posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

NYSE GE traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. 1,049,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,762,945. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $714,522,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 9,183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $82,781,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

