Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 391,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

SOHO stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.30.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

