Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Immatics.

IMTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immatics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Immatics stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Immatics has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Immatics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 457,265 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Immatics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Immatics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 803,611 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Immatics by 688.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Immatics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

