Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.38. Jack in the Box posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JACK. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $113.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average is $95.17. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $117.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after buying an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

