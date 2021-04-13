Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Million

Apr 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report sales of $8.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $8.65 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $2.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 211.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $51.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 million to $62.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $102.24 million, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $171.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The business had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCUL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

