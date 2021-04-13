Zacks: Brokerages Expect World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.20. World Wrestling Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow World Wrestling Entertainment.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.82 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.35. 625,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,258. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

