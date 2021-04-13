Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Hold

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $132.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.37. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $144.45.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $1,650,449.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after buying an additional 211,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $39,481,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after buying an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Synaptics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

