Zacks Investment Research Lowers SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) to Sell

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SoftBank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SFTBY stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.34.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

