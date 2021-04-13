Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $137.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.40.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $119.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,361 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $754,859.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,847.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,405 shares of company stock valued at $37,316,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

