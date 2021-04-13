Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,106,915.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,636,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 96,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $2,456,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,103,524.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,354,416 shares of company stock worth $33,121,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 109,051 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after buying an additional 106,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 658,339 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.