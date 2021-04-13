Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

SSEZY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale raised SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SSE in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. SSE has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

