Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €95.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZAL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €99.29 ($116.82).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL stock opened at €85.16 ($100.19) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.20. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.