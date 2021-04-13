Zetacoin (ZET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,450.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 50.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $109,508.78 and approximately $5,450.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,883.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $735.90 or 0.01170263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.01 or 0.00458000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00064586 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001918 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,846,095 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

