Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,953 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after buying an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after buying an additional 288,310 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $168.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.14 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

