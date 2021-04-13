Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.65.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $168.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.42. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $104.14 and a 1-year high of $170.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.