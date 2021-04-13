ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 13,752 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $665,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $170,800.84.

On Thursday, February 11th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,935 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $784,540.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 46,448 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $2,569,503.36.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.