$0.03 EPS Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Callaway Golf reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after buying an additional 1,428,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,225,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,802,000 after buying an additional 878,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after buying an additional 792,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marlowe Partners LP acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,380,000.

NYSE ELY traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,004. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

