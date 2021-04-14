$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.08. Vonage also reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.15 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of VG opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.49, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $15.72.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,858 shares of company stock worth $5,408,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

