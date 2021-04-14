-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Yext posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist decreased their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,136,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,273,399.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,134.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 816,839 shares of company stock valued at $14,386,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. 14,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,826. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76.

Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

