$0.07 EPS Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Paya reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paya.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of PAYA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,390. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92. Paya has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.64 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

