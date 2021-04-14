$0.30 EPS Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NS. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 384,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 192,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,301. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

