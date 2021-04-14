-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Mattel reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $62,686,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,530,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.43. 2,316,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,950. Mattel has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,043.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

