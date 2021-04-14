$0.41 EPS Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,850,000 after acquiring an additional 280,180 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. 4,265,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,520. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

